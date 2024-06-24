Sprint returns to the Red Bull Ring

Not even time to put aside the Spanish GP, it’s already time for the F1 paddock to head towards the Red Bull Ring in Austria for the eleventh act of the 2024 World Championship. The possibility of immediately redeeming what happened in Barcelona is excellent for the Ferrariwhich disappointed in Catalonia, but is ready to return as a protagonist on a track where Charles Leclerc won in 2022, also running an excellent race a year ago with the SF-23.

One year ago, Max Verstappen was able to take the liberty of making a pit stop at the end of the race to set the fastest lap, thus taking away the additional point from Sergio Perez. This time, his opponents are decidedly more aggressive and dangerous. As in 2022 and 2023, 2024 will also follow this weekend Sprint format for the third time this season.

The event will be broadcast live in full on Sky Sports F1on TV8 the Sprint Qualifying, the Sprint and the Qualifying will be broadcast live, while the Grand Prix will be broadcast deferred at 6.00 pm. On FormulaPassion.it you will find live coverage of all the sessions that will see F1 on the track. Below i details of the programming, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor of the Austrian Grand Prix. F2 and F3 are also on track.

GP Austria 2024: TV program and session times

Friday 28 June

08.55 F3 Free Practice (Sky Sport F1)

10.05am F2 Free Practice (Sky Sport F1)

12.30 Free Practice 1 F1 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

2.00pm F3 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1)

2.55pm F2 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1)

4.30pm Sprint Qualifying (Sky Sport F1 and TV8, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Saturday 29 June

09:30 Sprint F3 race (Sky Sport F1)

12:00 Sprint F1 (24 laps, Sky Sport F1 and TV8, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

1.30pm Sprint F2 race (Sky Sport F1)

4.00pm F1 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1 and TV8, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Sunday 30 June

08.30 Feature Race F3 (Sky Sport F1)

10:00 Feature Race F2 (Sky Sport F1 and Cielo)

3.00pm F1 race (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it, delayed on TV8 at 6.00 pm)

The characteristics of the Red Bull Ring circuit

Route: 4.318 km

DRS zones: 3

Laps: 71

Race distance: 306.452 km

Roll of Honor Austrian Grand Prix