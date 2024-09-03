Home World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

The emergency helicopter of the Aiut Alpin Dolomites during an accident on the Brenner motorway on September 2nd. © FF Neumarkt

He got out in an emergency bay, then another car crashed into him. A man from Tyrol died on the Brenner motorway. The police are now investigating.

Kurtinig on the Wine Route – Terrible accident on the north lane of the A22. Halfway between Trento and Bolzano, a man was hit by a car on Monday (September 2nd) and died at the scene of the accident on the Brenner motorway. The police are now investigating.

Accident on the Brenner motorway: Man gets out in emergency bay and is hit by car

According to Austrian and Italian media reports, the dead man is a man from Tyrol. He was travelling with his partner and had stopped at around 9:20 p.m. in an emergency lay-by just before the Neumarkt exit at kilometre 100 (near Kurtinig).

There he got out of his VW and was hit by a passing car. Stol.it reported that the man was thrown 200 meters across the asphalt after the impact, Raineews from Italy also says it was over 100 meters. The man was fatally injured and even an emergency doctor who rushed to the scene by helicopter could not do anything for him.

Police investigate fatal accident on Brenner motorway

Both northern lanes of the Brenner motorway were closed for around an hour. The Red Cross from Mezzolombardo, the road police and the volunteer fire brigades from Neumarkt and San Michelle were on duty.

“Why the man got out is the subject of the police investigation,” said the Neumarkt fire department. There is currently no further information on the condition of his partner and the other vehicle involved.

A similar accident had occurred in Germany about a week earlier. Two people from Bavaria were killed on the A7. The family of four had stopped their vehicle on the hard shoulder between Niederaula and Hünfeld/Schlitz in eastern Hesse and got out. Shortly afterwards, an Audi collided with the VW and also hit the two parents, who were outside the car at the time. (moe)