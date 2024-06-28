F1 Austria, FP1 standings
|Pos
|Pilot
|Team
|Times and tires
|Detachments
|Turns
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:05.685 (S)
|27
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:05.961 (S)
|+0.276
|31
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrair
|1:06.055 (S)
|+0.370
|30
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:06.128 (S)
|+0.443
|30
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:06.254 (H)
|+0.569
|38
|6
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:06.297 (S)
|+0.612
|29
|7
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:06.384 (S)
|+0.699
|26
|8
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:06.386 (H)
|+0.701
|31
|9
|Yuki-Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|1:06.579 (S)
|+0.894
|29
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:06.603 (S)
|+0.918
|29
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:06.734 (S)
|+1,049
|27
|12
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:06.783 (M)
|+1.098
|23
|13
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:06.880 (H)
|+1.195
|29
|14
|Zhou Guanyu
|Kick Sauber
|1:06.919 (S)
|+1,234
|27
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|Kick Sauber
|1:06.925 (S)
|+1,240
|28
|16
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Racing Bulls
|1:06.962 (S)
|+1.277
|30
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:06.966 (S)
|+1,281
|30
|18
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:06.995 (M)
|+1,310
|27
|19
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:07.145 (S)
|+1,460
|30
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:07.259 (M)
|+1,574
|28
F1 Austria, the FP1 chronicle
Despite the fear linked to the electrical component of the power unit, Max Verstappen However, he concluded the FP1 of the Austrian Grand Prix with the best time. A result which, however, does not erase the concerns at Red Bull linked above all to the reliability of the RB20. Behind the world champion, McLaren appears, as is now customary. The second half, however, was signed not by Lando Norris (only 13th due to an error in his fastest lap) but by Oscar Plates.
The pilot aussie preceded the two Ferraris of Leclerc And Sainzwhile u was fifthn fantastic Lewis Hamiltonwho made a race simulation of almost 40 laps and achieved his best time on the hard tyre. Behind the seven-time world champion, the top 10 is completed by Ocon, Stroll, Russell, Tsunoda and Alonso. This afternoon, all eyes will be on qualifying for the Sprint race, scheduled for tomorrow.
F1 Austria, live coverage of FP1
You can relive the emotions of the FP1 of the Austrian GP with the our live reporting.
#Austria #FP1 #Verstappen #front #Hamilton #impresses
Leave a Reply