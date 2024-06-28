F1 Austria, FP1 standings

Pos Pilot Team Times and tires Detachments Turns 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:05.685 (S) 27 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:05.961 (S) +0.276 31 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrair 1:06.055 (S) +0.370 30 4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:06.128 (S) +0.443 30 5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:06.254 (H) +0.569 38 6 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:06.297 (S) +0.612 29 7 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:06.384 (S) +0.699 26 8 George Russell Mercedes 1:06.386 (H) +0.701 31 9 Yuki-Tsunoda Racing Bulls 1:06.579 (S) +0.894 29 10 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:06.603 (S) +0.918 29 11 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:06.734 (S) +1,049 27 12 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:06.783 (M) +1.098 23 13 Lando Norris McLaren 1:06.880 (H) +1.195 29 14 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber 1:06.919 (S) +1,234 27 15 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber 1:06.925 (S) +1,240 28 16 Daniel Ricciardo Racing Bulls 1:06.962 (S) +1.277 30 17 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:06.966 (S) +1,281 30 18 Alexander Albon Williams 1:06.995 (M) +1,310 27 19 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:07.145 (S) +1,460 30 20 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:07.259 (M) +1,574 28

F1 Austria, the FP1 chronicle

Despite the fear linked to the electrical component of the power unit, Max Verstappen However, he concluded the FP1 of the Austrian Grand Prix with the best time. A result which, however, does not erase the concerns at Red Bull linked above all to the reliability of the RB20. Behind the world champion, McLaren appears, as is now customary. The second half, however, was signed not by Lando Norris (only 13th due to an error in his fastest lap) but by Oscar Plates.

The pilot aussie preceded the two Ferraris of Leclerc And Sainzwhile u was fifthn fantastic Lewis Hamiltonwho made a race simulation of almost 40 laps and achieved his best time on the hard tyre. Behind the seven-time world champion, the top 10 is completed by Ocon, Stroll, Russell, Tsunoda and Alonso. This afternoon, all eyes will be on qualifying for the Sprint race, scheduled for tomorrow.

F1 Austria, live coverage of FP1

You can relive the emotions of the FP1 of the Austrian GP with the our live reporting.