Francesco Bagnaia And Marc Márquez they started the Assen weekend by finishing in first and second position separated by just 65 thousandths. The two do not have the same bike at their disposal, they have already fought body to body several times in 2024, but 2025 will be the year of the first confrontation on equal terms.

In Portimao Bagnaia tried to respond to an attack by Marquez, ending up taking both of them to the ground. In Jerez the two came into contact again, without any particular consequences. In Le Mans Marquez got the better of the two-time world champion on the last lap in a fight that was worth second place. In Barcelona and Mugello the two were never close and now in Holland the rivalry it could flare up again even in view of 2025.

Marc Marquez has made no secret that from next year he will have to fight for the world title having the best bike and the best team on the grid. The team manager Davide Tardozzi Marquez is expected to make an intelligent entry into the official team of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer. “The team is structured, the bike is competitive and inside the garage there is a double world champion like Bagnaia. Marquez will enter intelligently within this context”Tardozzi’s words to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP.