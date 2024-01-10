United States | Trump's staunch opponent dropped out of the Republican presidential race

Chris Christie's surrender may help more popular candidates challenge Donald Trump.

Former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie abandons his bid to be chosen as the Republican presidential candidate in next November's election. Newspapers, among others, reported on the matter The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Christie threw in the towel Wednesday, just five days before the first primary in Iowa on Monday.

Christie is the previous president of the United States Donald Trump's a former ally, but in the Republican presidential race he had become her most outspoken opponent. Christie said bluntly that Trump, surrounded by criminal charges, is unfit for the presidency in his opinion. Other candidates seeking the nomination have been careful not to alienate voters who like Trump.

Christie support among Republican voters was only a few percent, according to polls. In addition to the overwhelming number one Trump, there were ahead of him Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy.

According to The Washington Post, many Republican politicians and donors pressured Christie to drop the game, so that his supporters would especially move to Haley's support and she would have a better chance of beating Trump.

“I understand that I don't have a path to the nomination,” Christie said at a campaign event in New Hampshire, according to The New York Times.

“I'd rather lose by telling the truth than lie to win. I still feel the same way, because it's a fight for the soul of our party and the soul of our country.”