Ferrari continues to make a big splash in Australia this Friday. The Maranello team finished ahead of all free practice, this time with the best time of Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque preceded by more than two tenths in the ranking of the times the world champion charges, Max Verstappen, second with a rather grumpy Red Bull. Third place for Leclerc’s box mate Carlos Sainz, while the other Spanish driver on the grid, Fernando Alonso, placed fourth.

Only fifth, six tenths behind Leclerc, the other Red Bull of Sergio Perez. Sixth Esteban Ocon, confirming the excellent shape of the Alpine. Alfa Romeo smiles too, especially with Valtteri Bottas, a good seventh. On the other hand, the day was definitely negative for Mercedes, which ended once again out of the top-10 with both drivers. George Russell finished 11th, while seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was only 13th.

McLaren partially raises its head, with Norris eighth and Ricciardo tenth. The Woking team was the best among Mercedes engines. A nightmare for Aston Martin, however, with Vettel unable to take to the track in PL2 after the morning’s engine problems.

