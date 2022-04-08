Skiing The FIS said the test method for the fluoride cream ban is finally complete

According to the FIS, the suspended fluoride cream ban will take effect next season.

International The Finnish Ski Association FIS is ready to introduce a fluoride cream ban that has caused a lot of noise in Porina during the 2022–2023 competition period and has been postponed for a couple of years due to the lack of a reliable test method.

F SHARP informed on Friday after its board meeting.

According to the FIS, a reliable test device is now ready for use. According to the release, it was developed by the American equipment manufacturer Bruker, and the International Biathlon Association IBU has been involved in close cooperation.

“Device allows for a reliable testing method that ensures non-fluorinated competition events and helps ensure fair competition. The rules on the fluoride ban will be finalized by the FIS Congress and will be implemented at the beginning of the 2022-2023 term, ”the FIS said in a statement.

F SHARP postponed the entry into force of the fluoride cream ban in autumn 2020 after it became clear that the development of equipment to monitor the fluoride ban was badly under way.

The FIS decision to ban fluoride creams was based on the fact that the EU Chemicals Authority banned the manufacture and placing on the market of certain fluorine compounds from July 2020. This is due to their potential adverse health and environmental effects.

The ban on fluoride creams is a big change in skiing, although cream manufacturers have been feverishly developing new fluoride-free creams.

Fluorine compounds have been used in ski creams for more than 30 years. During this time, it is known that only one cross-country medal has been achieved with skis lubricated with a fluoride-free cream.

The superiority of fluoride creams over non-fluorinated creams is particularly pronounced in wet conditions, as their ability to repel moisture and dirt is superior.

