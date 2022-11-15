The 22nd and last round of the 2022 F1 season is scheduled as is now traditional ad Abu Dhabi on the Yas Marina Circuit. A year ago, the weekend was marked by tension with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton who fought for the world title up to the last lap due to a chain of events that still divides critics and enthusiasts.

So we return to the scene of the crime, but this time there is no world title at stake as Max Verstappen confirmed the number #1 proudly displayed on his Red Bull RB18 already in Japan at Suzuka. Even if the 2022 iris is already on the bulletin board, there is no shortage of points of interest. Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc are perfectly matched in the Drivers’ standings in the fight for second place. Ferrari, on the other hand, still has a 19-point margin to manage against Mercedes to avoid seeing second place in the Constructors’ standings slip right across the finish line. The W13 is back from a one-two finish in Brazil and it will be interesting to see that in Interlagos it was an exception or it could become the rule.

At the end of the Brazilian Grand Prix, both Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez asked Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen for the position with a view to running up to second place, but neither the Dutch nor the Spanish gave way to their box mate. We’ll see if this weekend instead they will take on the role of the gregarious in favor of the respective ‘captains’ for ranking interests.

The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1with TV8 which will guarantee in deferred unencrypted Qualifications and Race. On FormulaPassion.it as always, you will find the live coverage of all the F1 sessions. F2 will also be on the track, with Logan Sargeant who will be hunting for the SuperLicense to be able to make his F1 debut in 2023 at the wheel of Williams. Below are all the details relating to television programming and the characteristics of the circuit.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022, the program and TV times

Friday 18 November

11:00 Free Practice 1 (Sky Sport F1, written live on FormulaPassion.it)

14:00 Free Practice 2 (Sky Sport F1, written live on FormulaPassion.it)

Saturday 19 November

11:30 Free Practice 3 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

15:00 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1, written live on FormulaPassion.it)

Sunday 20 November

14:00 Race (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Timetables on TV8

Qualifying Saturday 19 November delayed at 18:30

Race Sunday 20 November delayed at 18:00

F2 timetables (all sessions live on Sky Sport F1)

Friday 18 November

08:35-09:20 Free practice

12:30-13:00 Qualifications

Saturday 19 November

13:20-14:05 Sprint Races

Sunday 20 November

10:00-11:00 Feature Races

Abu Dhabi GP F1 Circuit

Track: 5,281 km

Laps: 58

Race distance: 306.183 km

Lap record: 1’26″103 (2021, Max Verstappen, Red Bull)

