50 years old | Burnout is a ticking time bomb, says occupational health psychologist Tanja Lappi

Tanja Lappi calls herself a burnout activist.

“DON’T now laugh”, Tanja Lappi says.

Lappi digs out a sign from a black plastic bag, which has been painted with pink spray paint #zeroworkout. The text refers to Lappi’s podcast series of the same name made last spring, but it is also a concrete future goal for him.

During his working career, Lappi has encountered hundreds of workaholics. He works as an occupational health psychologist, an expert in performance management and a management coach at Helti, which offers solutions for occupational health and responsible working life. Lappi is one of the founders of the company.

He calls himself a burnout activist.

“Getting work burnout under control is a hugely important goal,” he says. “It’s a ticking time bomb in our working life.”

WORLD the health organization WHO defines burnout as a long-term burden state that arises from chronic work-related stress that has not been successfully managed.

Signs of burnout include the experience of running out of energy, feelings of cynicism towards work, and mental distancing from work.

The fourth indicator is cognitive disorders, such as disorders of concentration and short-term memory, as well as a weakening of emotional control in the form of, for example, crying and tantrums.

According to Lappi, the problem in Finland is that we do not have statistics on burnout in a consistent way. That’s why no one can say exactly how many Finns suffer from work burnout.

“The situation is crazy,” says Lappi.

PROBLEM is large anyway. Sickness absences related to mental health have grown explosively over the past twenty years. For example, since 2005, the number of sickness allowance days paid to young women based on anxiety disorders has even increased almost fivefold.

Chilling figures. Looking at them, you will inevitably wonder how Lapland’s goal of zero work burnout can be achieved. Is the goal realistic?

“Many have said that it is a naive goal,” Lappi replies.

“I don’t think it is. And it is achieved one person and one job at a time. It is important that everyone has a sense of control over their own work, that they gain experiences of success and feel valued in their own work community. These are the three basic needs in working life.”

“Nowadays, there is also a lot of talk about the importance of work. Many people think it’s just youth talk. I don’t think so.”

LAPLAND says that work burnout often does not depend on what kind of life you live or how good lifestyle you follow. Anyone can burn out at work.

According to research, people who are conscientious, ambitious and in a responsible position in their work community and who do well in their work are still at greater risk than others.

Lappi points out that the amount of work is not always a factor leading to exhaustion. It could simply be that you are in the wrong job.

Lappi worked at the end of the 1990s in an international consulting firm. The company had an “American work culture”. The work was competitive and the coworkers were hungry young achievers.

Lappi estimates that he was better than average in his work. He still never felt that he had found his place in the working community. Doing the work was stressful. Lappi often wondered if there was something wrong with him. I just don’t get it? Am I not good enough?

Finally he realized that he was the wrong person for the job.

“Sometimes the root cause is that you are in the wrong dune. However, recognizing and admitting it can be difficult,” says Lappi.

“Workaholics are usually those who bear their responsibilities, do their job well and are enthusiastic about their work. It is not easy for such a person to admit that he might be in the wrong place. And the workplace doesn’t want to lose such a person either. It’s a big paradox.”

MULTI says he suffers from not being able to let go of work. Undone or pending work haunts the mind even in free time. Lapland does not know how to see the issue only as problematic.

“The idea that there would be clearly working time and free time is one of the great illusions and beliefs of working life. I personally don’t think that would even be possible anymore. Often the best reels are also created when you are free,” he says.

“According to studies, the fact that you are dealing with work matters in your free time does not hinder your recovery in any way. But worrying about work matters is harmful. You should know how to let go of such thoughts.”

However, he reminds us that life must not revolve around work alone. Lappi himself says that he got into lap dances and that he liked the traditional flopping on the couch.

Is lazing around important?

“It is extremely important. It is necessary to count laps and intensity from the activities of the day. I personally do it lying on the couch. It is conscious self-care and taking care of your ability to work. It’s like putting money in the bank while the old lady is lying on the couch.”