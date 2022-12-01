The great festival of Spanish cinema will be held on February 11, 2023 at the FIBES Palace of Congresses and Exhibitions in Seville. The Goya Awards gala will be presented by two great actors such as Antonio de la Torre and Clara Lago. The two worked together on the famous comedy ‘Cousins’, by Daniel Sánchez Arévalo, the actors played father and daughter.

For yet another year, the Goya Awards will grant great recognition to films, short films, artists, producers, composers and directors on the national scene. In this next edition of the most important Spanish film awards there will be some novelties, since 5 candidates are competing for the awards instead of 4 as in previous editions. The filmmaker and writer Carlos Saura will be awarded the Goya de Honor 2023 on February 11 in Seville in recognition of his entire career linked to the performing arts.

The most nominated films



All the candidates for the 2023 Goya Awards are already known. This December 1, the actresses Blanca Portillo and Nora Navas have been in charge of revealing all the names of the films and creators nominated in the 37th edition of the Goya Awards to be held in February in Seville. These are the films with the most nominations:

The film ‘As bestas’, by Rodrigo Sorogoyen, is the favorite of this 37th edition of the Goya Awards, since it has 17 nominations. It is closely followed by Alberto Rodríguez’s film, ‘Modelo 77’, which has 16 nominations. Also nominated are ‘Alcarràs’, by Carla Simón, and ‘Cinco lobitos’, by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa, who are tied with 11 nominations; ‘Cerdita’, by Carlota Pereda, and ‘Los renglones torcidos de Dios’, by Oriol Paulo, totaling 6 each; ‘En los márgenes’, by Juan Diego Botto, and ‘Irati’, by Paul Urkijo Alijo, have received 5 nominations; ‘Mantícora’, by Carlos Vemut has 4 nominations; and ‘La maternal’, by Pilar Palomero, ‘La piedad’, by Eduardo Casanova, and ‘One year, one night’, by Isaki Lacuesta, add up to 3 nominations each.

Where can you see the nominated films

Many of the films nominated for the 2023 Goya Awards are available on streaming platforms. If you have not seen any of the candidates yet, you can do so and choose your favorite for the Spanish film awards. These are the films nominated for the Goya 2022 awards that you can find on digital platforms or in the cinema:

1. ‘A bestas’, by Rodrigo Sorogoyen



Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s film is the favorite at the Goya Awards, since it has 17 nominations. It tells the story of Antoine and Olga, a French couple who settled in a Galician village. Their easy pace of life is sometimes hindered by the locals. A conflict with your neighbors will cause great tension in the village.

Nominated for best film.

Available in theaters.

2. ‘Alcarràs’, by Carla SIMón



‘Alcarrás’, by Carla Simón has 11 Goya nominations. For generations, the Solé family has cultivated peach trees in Alcarràs, a Catalan rural town. After many years harvesting the same land, it may be the last harvest.

Nominated for best film.

Available for rent on Filmin, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

3. ‘Model 77’, by Alberto Rodríguez



Alberto Rodríguez’s film is the second most nominated with 16 nominations. Starring two great actors such as Javier Gutiérrez and Miguel Herrán. A young accountant is jailed and awaiting trial for embezzlement and faces a possible sentence of 10 to 20 years. Together with his cellmate, Pino (J. Gutiérrez), he is joined by a group of common prisoners who are trying to demand an amnesty.

Nominated for best film.

Available in theaters (next release on Movistar+).

4. ‘Five little wolves’, by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa



Five little wolves’, by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa, has 11 nominations. Amaia has just become a mother and decides to return to her parents’ house, in a coastal town in the Basque Country, and thus share the responsibility of taking care of her baby while her partner is away for work for a few weeks.

Nominated for best film.

Available on Filmin, HBO Max and Movistar +.

5. ‘Pig’, by Carlota Pereda



Laura Galán plays Sara, a young woman for whom summer means having to put up with the ridicule of other girls from her small town. Everything will end when a stranger arrives in town and kidnaps his stalkers. Sara will have to choose between telling what she knows or protecting the man she has helped,

Available in theaters.

6. ‘The crooked lines of God’, by Oriol Paulo



Starring Barbara Lennie and Eduard Fernández. This film focuses on the story of Alice, a private investigator, who is admitted to a psychiatric hospital simulating paranoia. She seeks to find evidence of a case, but facing her confinement will be a real risk.

Available in theaters and will premiere on Netflix on December 9.

7. ‘The maternal’, by Pilar Plomero



Carla is 14 years old and lives in an old roadside restaurant with her mother. When a social worker realizes that Carla is five months pregnant, she enters ‘La maternal’, a center for underage mothers where she shares her life with other girls like her.

Nominated for best film

Available in theaters.

8. ‘In the margins’, by Juan Diego Botto



Penélope Cruz and Luis Tósar star in this feature film directed by Juan Diego Botto, who is nominated for the Goya for Best New Director. Three characters with intertwined stories try to survive 24 key hours that can change the course of their lives. This film shows the consequences of how economic stress can affect personal relationships, affection or solidarity

Available in theaters.

9. ‘One year, one night’, by Isaki Lacuesta



‘One Year, One Night’, by Isaki Lacuesta, tells the story of Ramón and Celine, a young couple who are at the local Bataclan in Paris on the night of November 13, 2015. The two manage to survive the terrorist assault, but this catastrophe will affect them greatly. It is a film adaptation based on the book ‘Peace, love and death metal’, by Ramón González.

Available in theaters.

10. ‘Irati’, by Paul Urkijo Alijo



‘Irati’, by Paul Urkijo Alijo, is a film set in the 8th century. Christianity spreads through Europe and pagan beliefs are disappearing. The leader of the valley calls for help from an ancient goddess when he is attacked by Charlemagne’s army. He defeats the enemy, through a blood pact, giving his life in exchange and making his son Eneko promise to lead his people in the new age. Eneko tries to recover the body of his father buried in a pagan way next to Charlemagne’s treasure. Although he is faithful to the Christian faith, he will need help from Irati.

Theatrical release on February 24, 2023.

11. ‘Manticore’, by Carlos Vermut



‘Mantícora’, by Carlos Vermut, tells what happens to Julián in his twenties, a successful video game designer who lives tormented by a dark secret, when Diana appears in his life. This designer believes that it is a good opportunity to be happy.

Theatrical release on December 9.

12. ‘It was the hand of God’, by Paolo Sorrentino



This work by Paolo Sorrentino is nominated for the Goya for best European film. Sorrentino returns to Naples, the city where he was born, to tell a very personal story about family, destiny, love and loss. A young man who lives in the turbulent Naples of the eighties lives great experiences such as the arrival of the soccer player Diego Maradona and a tragedy that will mark him.

Available on Netflix.

13. ‘Wild Sunflowers’, by Jaime Rosales



Julia, a young mother of two children, falls in love with Óscar, a troubled boy with whom she begins a relationship. As time goes by, Julia has doubts and wonders if Óscar is the person who can make her happy, this will lead her to make a personal journey in search of her happiness and that of her children.

Available in theaters.

14.’ Tadeo Jones 3′, by Enrique Gato



The third installment of ‘Tadeo Jones’ is nominated for best animated film. On this occasion, Tadeo looks for a table that manipulates thought and brings out the worst wishes of each one, in a plot that talks about social networks and self-acceptance.

Available on Movistar +.

15. ‘Oswald: The Forger’, by Kike Maíllo



This documentary about the life of Oswald Aulestia Bach, a Catalan artist who has been persecuted for years by US justice for being part of what is known as ‘Operation Artist’, an FBI investigation, in collaboration with the Mossos d’Esquadra and the Carabinieri, to imprison those responsible for numerous art forgery plots.

Available in Filmin.