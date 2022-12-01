Nintendo issued an apology message and announced a patch for the issues found in Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet. Through its social channels, the software house has declared that it be aware of performance issues of the pair of ninth generation titles, and they take feedback very seriously provided by its users.

The next December 2nd a patch will be released for the two games that will not only score the beginning of Season 1 of Competitive Battlesbut will go to fix some bugs not specified. Here is all the content that will be introduced with the 1.1.0 update:

With the start of Season 1 of Competitive fights you can now join Competitive Battles from the Battle Stadium.

Fixed an issue where the music would not play correctly during battles with the Elite Four and the long Super Champion The Path of Champions .

. Fixed other various issues.

We just have to wait to find out what are the issues that will be improved in this update and future plans to improve the conditions Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet.

