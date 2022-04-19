The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, signed today (18) a decree revoking the state of public calamity in the country’s capital due to the covid-19 pandemic. The state of calamity was first declared in June 2020.

In March 2021, the governor issued a new decree, extending the duration of the state of calamity until the end of the pandemic. At the time, a curfew was also decreed for the population, which ended in September of the same year. At the time, the risk of overcrowding hospital units, especially intensive care units (ICUs), because of covid-19, was imminent.

The public calamity exempts the government from meeting budget execution targets and makes it possible to urgently employ prevention and control measures.

Reduction of cases and deaths

The decree signed today by the governor revokes the one published in March of last year. The DF recorded, since the beginning of the pandemic, 695,327 cases, 155 of which were verified in the last 24 hours. From yesterday (17) to today, three deaths were recorded. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,630 people have died of covid in the DF.

On March 8, 2021, when the state of calamity was expanded, with the implementation of the curfew, the DF recorded 308,509 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,288 of them in the last 24 hours alone. On the same day, there were 17 deaths in 24 hours.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat