The “queen of the little ones” Xuxa Meneghel denied a photo with a fan this Monday (Apr.18, 2022) for allegedly supporting President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Tucca is a known and close fan of the presenter, being responsible for the administration of communities to support the artist.

In the dialogue filmed by third parties, Xuxa questions Tucca about the approach and is uncomfortable. “Aren’t you bolsominion?”, question. She completes saying that the fan would have stated that “hates those who are against Bolsonaro”. Tucca denies it and the two have a brief argument.

Watch (51s):

The presenter’s fan also says that the lines were invented by other people to harm the relationship between them. Then she asks Xuxa to “respect your decision” just as she respects hers.

Xuxa countered and said that Tucca would not be respecting her, because whoever supports Bolsonaro is “against your audience [LGBTQIA+]”.