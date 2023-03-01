Government, the spokesmen of Valditara and Sangiuliano leave: two resignations in one day

Two other spokesmen are leaving the Meloni government. The spokesmen of the ministers Valditara and Sangiuliano resigned on the same day, after the steps backwards in recent weeks by collaborators of Adolfo Urso and Maria Elisabetta Casellati.

Marina Nalesso, now a former spokesperson for the Minister of Culture, will return to Tg2, directed by Sangiuliano himself before entering the Meloni government. In addition to her, Giovanni Sallusti, spokesman for the education minister and nephew of the director of Libero Alessandro, also left yesterday after the controversy over Valditara’s reply to the anti-fascist letter from the Florentine headmaster. The reason for the farewell can be attributed to “personal and family reasons”.

Before them, Alfonso Celotto, head of the cabinet of the Minister of Reforms Maria Elisabetta Casellati, had also resigned for “personal reasons”, while two collaborators of the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, had given up their duties: the spokesman Gerardo Pelosi and the head of the secretariat, Valentina Colucci. The reason, according to La Repubblica, would be a dispute that broke out after the announcement of the agreement reached with the petrol stations, in which accusations had been made that were considered “unfair” by those directly involved.

Meanwhile, according to reports from the Roman newspaper, the director of Agi Mario Sechi was spotted at Palazzo Chigi. The Sardinian journalist could go and act as advisor to Giorgia Meloni, as Gianni Letta had done in the past with Berlusconi, also, like Sechi, with a past as director of Il Tempo.