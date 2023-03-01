Greece, Transport Minister resigns: “A sign of respect for the victims”

After the train disaster in Greece, the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Kostas Karamanlis has decided to resign. The Greek newspaper reports it Kathimerini. At least 40 people died in the accident, 130 were injured and between 50 and 60 passengers are still missing.

“I have been in politics for a few years, but I consider it a necessary element of our democracy that the citizens of our country have faith in the political system. This is called political responsibility,” said Minister Karamanlis, before announcing his resignation. “For this reason, I resign from the position of Minister of Infrastructure and Transport. That’s what I feel I have to do as a minimum sign of respect for the memory” of the victims, says the minister in a statement.