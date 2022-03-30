President Jair Bolsonaro has already chosen the new Minister of Education, who will replace Milton Ribeiro. He was fired this week after several allegations of corruption involving the folder during his command.

According to information from O Globo columnist Lauro Jardim, the chosen one is the current dean of the Technological Institute of Aeronautics (ITA), Anderson Correia. He is a civil engineer graduated from Unicamp and former president of Capes in the Bolsonaro government.

Also according to the columnist, Correia is supported by the center in addition to pleasing evangelicals. His name had already been considered in 2020 for the position when Abraham Weintraub left the Ministry. Correia’s official announcement as the new minister should take place this Thursday (31).

