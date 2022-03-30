Super Dragon Ball Heroes has released the synopsis for the next chapter in the arc of Ultra God Mission, and everything seems to indicate that things are about to get complicated for Goku and company. This time around, heroes and villains have come together across time and space for a major new tournament whose origins remain unknown to this day.

After what was seen in the arc of Big Bang Missiona new Supreme Kai as well as a mysterious group of warriors have come to the fight. It looks like this mysterious group of individuals will finally spring into action with the next episode, as the official synopsis reveals:

“The Space-Time Super Tournament unfolds as various battles are waged in different locations. Out of nowhere, the warriors in black appear in front of Goku and the others. What is the true purpose behind his appearance? Get ready for a furious fight involving all kinds of intentions.”

At the moment, Super Dragon Ball Heroes It has remained a promotional anime exclusive to Japan, and to date, we do not know if there are any intentions to bring it to the West. Considering that this anime is not part of the official canon of the saga, and that it only fulfills the function of promoting the game of the same name that is not so popular on this side of the world, it sounds like something difficult that it will eventually reach us.

Publisher’s note: Interestingly, Super Dragon Ball Heroes has received quite a bit of praise for its level of animation in fights. Despite being a promotional anime, Japanese fans have received each new chapter very well, and the popularity of the game continues to increase in Japan.

Via: comic book