03/30/2022 5:45 pm
Super Dragon Ball Heroes has released the synopsis for the next chapter in the arc of Ultra God Mission, and everything seems to indicate that things are about to get complicated for Goku and company. This time around, heroes and villains have come together across time and space for a major new tournament whose origins remain unknown to this day.
After what was seen in the arc of Big Bang Missiona new Supreme Kai as well as a mysterious group of warriors have come to the fight. It looks like this mysterious group of individuals will finally spring into action with the next episode, as the official synopsis reveals:
“The Space-Time Super Tournament unfolds as various battles are waged in different locations. Out of nowhere, the warriors in black appear in front of Goku and the others. What is the true purpose behind his appearance? Get ready for a furious fight involving all kinds of intentions.”
Publisher’s note: Interestingly, Super Dragon Ball Heroes has received quite a bit of praise for its level of animation in fights. Despite being a promotional anime, Japanese fans have received each new chapter very well, and the popularity of the game continues to increase in Japan.
