Government, reshuffle and regional elections in Lombardy and Lazio

Voices. Rumor. Hypothesis. Extreme hypotheses that do not find official confirmation in the world of politics and the majority but which are examined and discussed, chatted behind the scenes in Parliament. The regional elections in Lombardy and Lazio they could be a fundamental step for the future government. Rumors speak of a possible reshuffle after the vote on Sunday and Monday. If Forza Italia does not get a good result, with a decrease compared to Policies in both Lombardy and Lazio he could lose an important ministry.

And in the viewfinder, according to rumors, there would be Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Minister of the Environment and Energy Security of Italy. Instead of him, the return of would be ready Roberto Cingolaniwhich the Prime Minister really likes and that she herself Giorgia Meloni he used as an expert above all in the negotiation with Europe on the gas price ceiling (and not only). Another minister on the gridiron, given the disasters of the national health system, would be the head of health Horace Schillaci. Obviously there are no official confirmations and much will depend on the list vote of the individual parties, given that the centre-right is sure of winning both in Lombardy and in Lazio. But the vote on Sunday and Monday could be the occasion for an important cut for the majority.

Forza Italia would be rewarded with the Ministry of Health, with an area technician indicated by Silvio Berlusconi and obviously appreciated by Palazzo Chigi. The fact is that something is boiling in the pot and the government expects the results of the Regionals to “fix some things that are wrong”. The seats of the Laga are very confirmed, which according to rumors should have an increase compared to the Policies of 25 September especially in Lombardy. Also pay attention to Charles Nordiodefended by the sword by the Brothers of Italy and by the premier, but if FdI were to suffer a decline, even a small one, the seat of the Minister of Justice would be the first to risk.

Subscribe to the newsletter

