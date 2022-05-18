Proof of attendance of civil servants who adhere to remote work will be through the delivery of demands

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) announced on Tuesday (May 17, 2022) that it will publish a presidential decree establishing the possibility of remote work in public administration. The change is provided for in the rules of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, which establish the Performance Management Program for Civilian Personnel of the Administration with face-to-face or remote work.

Here’s the intact of the decree published in this Wednesday’s edition (May 18) of the Federal Official Gazette.

According to the document, proof of attendance for public agents who agree to carry out their functions remotely will become the periodic delivery of demands.

The possibility of remote work will be full or partial, observing the need for the employee to be available for telephone calls – including to serve the external public – during the entire working day.

There is also a forecast of increased productivity for those who opt for remote service. The text also creates the possibility of working from abroad, but only for a limited time and in “restricted hypotheses”.

The remote work regime will be established following the interests of the public administration. The document does not detail how the new standard will be implemented.

“This replacement focuses on results-oriented management and seeks greater transparency in relation to the activities carried out by the public administration and its agents.”, reads the statement from the General Secretariat.

According to the federal government, the measure will have an impact on the productivity of the civil service, as it establishes a work model “focused on results and increased efficiency”.

With information from Brazil Agency