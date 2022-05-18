Vicenza, 31 years old, kills himself with poison bought online: “I kill myself rather than go back to work”

“I’ll kill myself rather than go back to work.” A 31-year-old girl from Vicenza from Dueville, with a degree in Economics and an employee of a public administration from which she had resigned on February 2, unbeknownst to her family, she committed suicide by buying poison online. To commit suicide, the young woman searched the web for a drug that he did it to die “without realizing it”. He dies like this Marina Bodrick, after purchasing poison by paying 1,100 euros and collecting it personally from the courier. Now the Prosecutor of Vicenza has opened an investigation to shed light on that site which has provided precise indications on dosage and methods.

As it relates The Corriere del Veneto, the carabinieri, who after the tragedy acquired the woman’s PC, are carrying out a comprehensive investigation to get to the bottom of the story. The outcome will be decisive the autopsywhich will clarify whether it actually was the drug bought online to stop Martina’s heart or she died of suffocation because of the bag that covered her face. The 31-year-old, in fact, to be sure not to survive, after taking the poisonshe tied a bag on the head.

Martina’s story was made public by her mother, Giovanna Coccoto denounce the “death market“which exists in Net. “There is everything on the internet, you can no longer allow it, this would save lives,” she says. “It was my life,” she adds and tells how on her daughter’s computer she found traces of the sites where she had been looking for a way to end it.

To one of these in particular he had sent one e-mail for more instructions: “Please give me a drug that can kill me causing heart and brain to die quickly and immediately. I want to be able to not notice anything e dying in sleepas if I fell asleep quietly and sweetly “.

Not only that, Martina also sent weight And heightin order to have the right lethal dose from poison to die. The over a thousand euros paid for the poison they ended up in a German bank account in the name of a Chinese woman. Investigators are now trying to figure out who is behind the site that provided her with the drug and indications. “I am convinced that she had received precise instructions not to leave any trace of her interlocutors, so that she did not go back to them”, says her mother.

Read also:

Gas, Eni’s turning point: “We will open two accounts in Russia: one in euros and one in rubles”

Germany, no to nuclear power and a clash with Macron. So the farewell to Moscow slows down

Referendum, Calderoli: “It’s a boycott, there is a plan to make them fail”

Garavaglia: “Citizenship income at 50% for seasonal tourism”

Top Manager Reputation: Descalzi flies first, then Starace and Messina

Chiellini: after the tears, the choices: footballer in the USA or Juve manager?

Pope Francis show: “How’s the knee? I would need some tequila ”. VIDEO

Enel, the Net Zero strategy for the networks sector is underway

Banca Mediolanum, the “Protect your tomorrow” format on air tonight

ENAV Group: the fourth edition of the Sustainability Day in Rome

Subscribe to the newsletter

