The federal government published this week notice (4 MB), worth BRL 60 million per year, to improve government communication in Brazil and abroad. In the tender, the hiring of companies that will assign employees to make up the press office in Washington, London, Paris, Tel Aviv or Jerusalem, Bogota and Sydney or Canberra is expected.

Companies interested in competition must submit, by November 18, a strategic corporate communication plan on the conduct of a public relations campaign abroad.

The document details the general objective of campaign planning “strengthen the image of Brazil as a sovereign nation, and emphasize the country’s commitment to democracy, the preservation of the environment, the promotion of human rights, the fight against corruption and crime and economic and social development”.

One of the activities listed by the Ministry of Communications in the notice as mandatory for representatives of Brazil abroad is “promote proactive contacts with communication professionals, creating opportunities for agendas and promoting the actions and institutional image of the contracting party with international press vehicles”.

The material prepared by the government lists squares, that is, priority regions in improving communication in one of the activities proposed to competing companies. Are they:

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden and Norway;

United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden and Norway; U.S: Washington DC, New York, Miami, Houston, San Francisco and Los Angeles;

Washington DC, New York, Miami, Houston, San Francisco and Los Angeles; The following are also considered: Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Turkey, South Africa, Angola, Mozambique, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel, India, South Korea, Japan and Australia;

There is also part of the notice aimed at serving the national and regional press. The selected company must promote and manage the relationship between the government and the media, serving journalists “in their demands for new information, clarifications related to issues present on the contracting party’s agenda or of its representatives and spokespersons”.