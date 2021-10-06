Football | FC Cartagena
Fourteen goals have been received by the Albinegro team despite the fact that the Catalan goalkeeper continues to be the goalkeeper who stops the most balls (34)
Efesé remains a fragile team behind. Luis Carrión, Albinegro coach, does not end to find a rear that guarantees goalkeeper Marc Martínez a peaceful afternoon. Absolutely. Rather the complete opposite. The numbers say it.
Thus, there is a paradox in Cartagena as striking as it is alarming, despite the fact that the goalkeeper b
.
Leave a Reply