Ciudad Victoria.- Gerardo Peña Flores, Secretary General of the Government of Tamaulipas, communicated through a press conference that the migrant communities that cross the state will always be treated cordially but in turn, detained and placed at the disposal of the National Migration Institute.

In addition, the Director of Operations of the Public Security Secretariat, Ángel Lara Hernández, pointed out that, during the operations of the “Por Tamaulipas NO” program promoted by the state government, they have managed to rescue 204 migrants.

“It means precisely caring for and protecting the best interests of Tamaulipas, that is the specific objective,” said Peña Flores.

The official said that the situation of migrants passing through the state unfortunately has repercussions on economic and security aspects in the region.

Likewise, Lara Hernández agreed and emphasized the importance of “preventing people from Central America and other countries from passing through our state.”