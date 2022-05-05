Madrid (AFP)

Tunisian Anas Jaber, ranked tenth in the world, reached the semi-finals of the Madrid 1,000th tournament on clay, by defeating Romanian Simona Halep 6-3, 6-2.

Jaber, 27, the first Arab woman to enter the list of the top ten in the world, succeeded in eliminating Halep, the two-time title holder in 2016 and 2017, ranked first in the world previously and currently 21.

This is the first time this year that Jaber has reached the semi-finals of one of the thousand and second championships in her career after Indian Wells last fall.

Jaber, the top seed remaining in the tournament, will meet in the semi-finals of the Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova (43rd in the world), who defeated American Amanda Anisimova 6-4,6-3.

Jaber said after her victory: “Playing against Simona is never easy, she is a great champion, she was ranked first in the world, crowned in major tournaments.”

And the player, who suffered a back injury at the beginning of the year, continued: “I was more aggressive this time, and better physically on the field. My balls close to the net helped me. I am happy with my style today, and I hope to continue at this level.”

This is Jaber’s 31st victory in Madrid, one win away from the equation of the Czech Petra Kvitova’s number.

Jaber realizes that achieving another victory will not be easy against Ekaterina, who outperformed the Tunisian in six out of seven matches they brought together, the last of which was in the Moscow tournament last year, while Jaber’s only win is due to the Chinese Juhai Championship in 2017.

The Tunisian is still looking for her second title after winning the Birmingham English tournament on grass last year, when she became the first Arab player to win a title in the WTA tournaments.

The fourth meeting was between Jaber and Halep, but the first was on clay courts, so Al-Tunisia drew 2-2.