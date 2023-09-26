The Government of Nicaragua, through the Ministry of the Interior, canceled this Monday the Central American Institute of Business Administration (INCAE) business school.and ordered the confiscation of his personal and real property, arguing that he failed to comply with the laws that regulate it.

The INCAE headquarters in Nicaragua, located on the outskirts of Managua, In 2019, it hosted a failed negotiation table that sought a way out of the crisis that the country has been experiencing since April 2018.in which the Vatican and the General Secretariat of the OAS participated.

(Read also: What will happen in the case against Daniel Sancho after a corruption scandal in the police?).

INCAE, registered with the Ministry of the Interior since January 1, 2009, was dissolved for being “in breach of its obligations” before the General Directorate of Registration and Control of Non-Profit Organizations of that portfolioaccording to Ministerial Agreement number 106-2023, published in the Official Gazette La Gaceta.

Daniel Ortega, presidents of Nicaragua.m See also Rabat assures that the Government of Israel recognizes Moroccan sovereignty in Western Sahara Photo: EFE/Cesar Pérez/Presidency of Nicaragua

The Ministry of the Interior, which is responsible for the control and registration of NGOs, indicated that they dissolved INCAE for not presenting their 2020, 2021 and 2022 financial statements, also because they detected “inconsistencies” in the financial statements for the periods 2015-2019.

In addition, for failing to comply with “the legal requirements established for receiving donations and not registering as foreign agents.”

(Keep reading: Colombian journalist who cried out for help to treat strange cancer in the US dies).

Likewise, the Interior Ministry, headed by María Amelia Coronel Kinloch, accused INCAE of hindering the control and surveillance of the General Directorate of Registration and Control of Non-Profit Organizations“since, by not fulfilling their obligations, they did not promote transparency policies in the administration of the funds, leaving the execution of their projects unknown and whether they were in accordance with their objectives or purposes.”

Regarding the destination of INCAE’s movable and immovable property, The Ministry of the Interior ordered the Attorney General’s Office to transfer them to the State of Nicaragua.

INCAE, with branches in Costa Rica and Nicaragua, It is defined “as the best business school in Latin America” ​​and that “has promoted the progress of Latin American society through the training of talent of regional leaders through Master’s Degrees and Executive Programs”.

(we recommend: the US includes alias ‘Chiquito Malo’, leader of the ‘Gulf clan’, on the Clinton list).

“For more than five decades, we have worked together with companies, international organizations and professionals of the highest caliber to solve problems, develop capabilities and prepare them to respond to the demands of the future,” explained that business school on its website.

Nicaragua has been going through a political and social crisis since April 2018, accentuated after the controversial general elections of November 7, 2021.in which President Daniel Ortega achieved re-election for a fifth term, fourth consecutive and second together with his wife, Rosario Murillo, as vice president, with his main contenders in prison or in exile.

EFE