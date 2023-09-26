Home page politics

From: Nadia Austel

Split

Ukraine’s new weapon: the KH-S7 FPV kamikaze drone. © Screenshot The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The Russian military has captured Ukrainian drones. However, an explosion occurs when the security service inspects the “trophy”.

Moscow – Several members of a Russian air regiment and security service died on Sunday (September 24). The incident is said to have been caused by a Ukrainian kamikaze drone, reports the Ukrainian news portal Kyiv Post. The drone was one of several that attacked the city of Kursk in southern Russia over the weekend.

An administrative building in the center of Kursk was also hit, according to local authorities. Drones are now playing an essential military role in the Ukraine war. The Ukrainian armed forces are increasingly publicly presenting what their arsenal of drones has in store to counter the Russian invasion, which violates international law.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

Ukrainian drone, a “real top model”: Russia inspects the latest technology

The Ukrainian military also developed the new FPV kamikaze drone during the Ukraine war. The latest model is “a real top model,” reported the Ukrainian news portal Defense Expresswhich is close to the Kiev army and receives first-hand information from it.

The drone should be easy to operate and the battery life and range for use against Russian troops in the occupied territories should be significantly longer. Another advantage is the higher payload, i.e. the weight of explosives, that it can transport. The new drone can therefore transport a weight of one kilogram up to seven kilometers.

During the last months of the 19-month-long war in Ukraine, Kiev repeatedly attacked Russian cities. The currently affected city of Kursk in the south of the country is around 90 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. So it’s entirely understandable why the Russian armed forces might be interested in Ukraine’s latest drone technology.

Russia hijacks Ukraine’s drone – it explodes and kills several Russian soldiers

A Ukrainian military intelligence source said Kyiv Post that the Ukrainian drone in Kursk was intercepted by the Russian Armed Forces using radio-electronic warfare techniques and landed at an airfield. The leadership of the regiment stationed there and members of the Russian security service then decided to examine their new “trophy,” the source continued.

However, the drone is said to have exploded while Russian officials were inspecting and photographing it. The commander of the 14th Aviation Regiment, one of his deputies, a group of aviation officers, a representative of military counterintelligence, the security service, and airport staff are said to have been killed and wounded. (n/a)