The Colombian government of President Gustavo Petro will award this Monday the Order of San Carlos to the Reverend Jesse Jackson, a mythical American leader who made history for his fight for civil rights and Afro-descendants in this country.

The Order of San Carlos is the highest-ranking civil recognition awarded by the State to people who have worked for the benefit of the country.

“Colombia’s progress toward equity, opportunity, and representation for Afro-Colombians would not have been possible without the invaluable contributions of Reverend Jackson. As one of the most influential African Americans of the 20th century, Jackson holds a special place in the hearts of Colombians, particularly Afro-Colombians, and we all consider him a Colombian at heart.. His fundamental work in our country has transformed into reality what was previously thought impossible,” said the ambassador in Washington, Luis Gilberto Murillo, the first representative of Colombia in the US of Afro-Colombian origin.

Jackson declared himself “deeply honored” to receive the award, saying that Colombia was a country that was very close to his heart.

“The dignity and weight of this very special honor is fully recognized and I am truly grateful to be honored with such a prestigious recognition from the great and beloved nation of Colombia. I have received various honors from countries around the world, however , this ranks among the most special due to Colombia’s courageous and moral leadership in fighting poverty, promoting peace, promoting diversity and racial tolerance. These are true values ​​shared by all Colombians,” Jackson said.

The reverend thanked President Petro, Vice President Francia Márquez, and Murillo and called for continuing to work together to promote world peace, economic growth, balanced development, tolerance and unity.

The award ceremony will take place in Chicago during the Rainbow Push Coalition Annual Convention.

Jackson, considered one of the most important pupils of Martin Luther King, announced last week that he intends to leave the presidency of this coalition that he founded in 1971 to defend human and civil rights worldwide.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On twitter @sergom68