If a cruise ship suddenly takes a different itinerary than the booked trip provides, holidaymakers can defend themselves before the cruise starts.

Bremen – The journey from Hamburg via the popular ports of Lisbon (Portugal) and Cherbourg to the Caribbean island of Barbados has been booked for months, holidaymakers have purchased travel guides and have been leafing through the books for weeks. After all, they not only want to enjoy the trip on the cruise ship to the fullest, but also want to visit the excursion destinations and get to know the country and people far from home. But now the shipping company announces that there are deviations in the destinations. This is what happened on the planned voyage of the “Aida Perla”, which is scheduled to set sail in October 2023. That writes the portal Cruise Lawyer.com. But do holidaymakers have to accept a route change without objection?

Aida ships take a new course: contradict before departure

According to the report, the shipping company did not consider it necessary to give reasons for the unexpected change in the itinerary. Many customers are likely to be upset about this. But you don’t have to just accept it either. “If the cruise is not carried out according to the booking, but there are deviations in the travel destinations, there are claims for a reduction,” explain the consumer protection lawyers at the law firm Dr. Hoffmann & Partners.

Since this is a unilateral change by the tour guide, holidaymakers should “implicitly object to the change of route before they start their journey”, according to her tip. After all, according to the lawyers, this is not an insignificant change. Highlights of the trip were omitted.

This is what Aida travelers can now do:

Object to the change of route by the shipping company before departure. Get expert advice from lawyers. Do not accept shipboard credit and benefits for future voyages.

If the cruise is not carried out according to the booking, but there are deviations in the travel destinations, there are claims for a reduction.

Claims for a reduction in price and compensation for damages are possible – those affected should therefore “have the current route changes on the AIDAperla checked immediately to determine the extent of the claims”, according to the next tip from the lawyers. Vacationers should not waive such claims or accept shipboard credit or future voyage benefits as compensation. What speaks for and against travel vouchers.

Aida ships change the itinerary: up to a thousand euros back

According to experience, reduction claims are calculated as a percentage of the daily price of the cruise and can quickly add up to several hundred or even thousands of euros. Each individual case is decisive in order to check the amount to which travelers can assert claims. A number of lawyers have already dealt with what happens if the travel provider does not pay during the course of the Corona crisis.

Rights of Ship Passengers If the ferry is delayed or the cruise has been cancelled, travelers can claim compensation. The passenger rights regulation applies here in sea and inland waterway transport. In addition to the passenger rights regulation, this applies above all to cruises Package travel law. Consumers must submit their claims to the shipping company or terminal operator within two months of travel. This is reported by the EEuropean Consumer Center Germany (EVZ). Details of Rights of Ship Passengers can be found on the EU website.

However, it should Lost luggage on a flight go, the plane takes off late from the airport runway or other travel defects cause trouble on vacation, vacationers can also defend themselves in these cases.