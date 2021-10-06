A busy schedule of appointments tomorrow for Prime Minister Mario Draghi. At 9.15 am he will meet the President of the Republic of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, at Palazzo Chigi; at 10 am he will speak in the Senate, at the seventh Conference of Presidents of the Parliaments of the G20 countries.

At 11 am the first control room on the PNRR is scheduled at Palazzo Chigi, on the themes: education, university, school. To follow, at 12, there will be a press conference at the Multifunctional Hall. At 1.30 pm, the most awaited appointment of the day, the meeting with the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Angela Merkel. To follow, at 2 pm, statements to the press.