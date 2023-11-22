“I feel sorry for the citizens who believed in Meloni and were deceived. We all underlined the novelty of a female Prime Minister and believed in the image of a strong and courageous woman. Instead in Chigi we find ourselves with an avatar, Meloni’s stunt double that we met during the election campaign.” Thus the president of the M5S Giuseppe Conte presenting the M5S amendments to the economic maneuver in the event “The right maneuver. Development, equity and future”.

“We have worked to offer the government and the entire country an alternative to this blood and tears maneuver that will crush the country, pushing it towards recession. Meloni arrived in Chigi thanks to a popular vote that no one disputes, even if not a majority, she had a Ferrari in her hand but she lacked the courage and now it is leading us towards the dead end of zero growth,” declared the president of the M5S.

“We launch an appeal, which is also a warning, to President Meloni: stop the cuts to healthcare and the cuts to the pensions of doctors, nurses and teachers – Conte said – Do this umpteenth reverse, we’ll ask you and you’ll thank us. Do it immediately because these cuts cannot pass.”

“It is not acceptable, I say this as Prime Minister who faced the pandemic – he remarked – that those who were the heroes of the pandemic are slapped today”.

The president of the M5S also spoke about the Messina Bridge: “In the conditions in which the country finds itself, is it normal and does it make sense to concentrate resources for infrastructure in a single work, the Bridge over the Strait? Does it make sense to concentrate over 11 billion on this to shorten the passage through the strait by 10-15 minutes, or would it not be better to concentrate those resources on healthcare? President Meloni, but to keep this majority together do we have to pay these outrageous prices to our traveling companions?”.

Then the Pnrr. “We will ask the government for a strong clarification on the Pnrr: President Meloni, we are not distracted, that money we brought to Italy cost us pain and effort, we will not allow it to be lost,” said Conte.