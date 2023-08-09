Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/08/2023 – 16:50

The Minister of Cities, Jader Barbalho Filho, stated that the government is waiting to receive projects for the “Minha Casa Minha Vida Retrofit”. The initiative aims to renovate abandoned buildings for use in the federal housing program.

Speaking to reporters at the Amazon Summit, he said that the reformulation of buildings will bring “several gains”, among them the attraction of the population to the central region of cities.

The minister avoided setting a deadline for the projects to start getting off the ground.

He added that the governors transmitted their infrastructure priorities, which will be considered in the process of defining the new phase of the Growth Acceleration Program.

The expectation is that the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will announce the guidelines of the new PAC on Friday. “PAC will bring works and create jobs”, guaranteed the minister.

On the environmental issue, Jader Barbalho Filho guaranteed that Brazil will not “shirk” from the challenge, but asked for support from the richest countries.

For him, the Amazon Summit shows that Belém can hold a great COP 30, which will take place in 2025. According to him, there has already been “significant” progress in the fight against deforestation this year.