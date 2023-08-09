A joint operation involving US and Australian authorities resulted in a total of 98 people arrested for involvement in child sexual abuse cases. The operation also rescued 13 children who were in a situation of vulnerability and danger.

In a press conference held on Tuesday (8), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) revealed the details of the operation. In the United States, there have already been 79 arrests, 65 charges and 43 convictions as a result of collaborative action. In Australia, 19 men have already been arrested.

The arrests come two years after the murder of two FBI agents who were starting an investigation into an international pedophile ring. Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger lost their lives in a shooting while executing a search warrant in 2021.

They were at the house of a programmer suspected of having material containing photos and videos of child sexual abuse when a shootout broke out, in which the two agents were fatally shot. Three other officers were wounded and the suspect responsible for the shooting was killed.

The international pedophile network that was being investigated by the agents was the target of this operation. It has been characterized as a long-standing “peer to peer network”, with some individuals involved in crimes for over a decade, according to Australian Federal Police Commander Helen Schneider. She highlighted that some of the children were close to the arrested attackers, but did not provide further details on the matter.

The Australian investigation actually began in 2022, when the FBI began sharing information about Australian peer-to-peer network members who were allegedly sharing child abuse material on the dark web. The complexity and anonymity of these online platforms highlighted the need for international cooperation between the two countries to face the threat.

The network operated in a sophisticated manner, using software to share files anonymously, as well as interactions in message boards and access to websites within the network itself. This approach involved the use of encryption and other techniques to avoid detection by authorities.

In addition to the arrests and indictments, the joint operation has resulted in more than 200 international leads being shared with partner countries and the opening of more than 300 investigations worldwide. Authorities have warned that more arrests could follow as the investigation progresses.

The tragic murder of Agents Alfin and Schwartzenberger in 2021 marked a dark moment for the FBI, marking the first time since 2008 that Federal Police agents have been gunned down on duty. The agents were recognized for their exemplary work in combating child sexual abuse and for educating the population about the dangers of sexual crimes.