The Ministry of Foreign Affairs published in the Official Gazette of the Union today (9) an ordinance that authorizes the holding of a public tender for admission to the career of diplomat.

Ordinance No. 76 provides for 34 positions for the third-secretary class of the diplomat career. In order to make the completion date of the contest compatible with the planning of activities by the Rio Branco Institute, the ordinance reduced to two months the period between the publication of the public notice, still to be published, and the holding of the first test.

The first phase of the contest will have an objective test, of an eliminatory nature, composed of questions in Portuguese; history of Brazil; world history; geography; English language; international politics; economy; and Law.

In the second phase, there will be written tests, of an eliminatory and qualifying nature, with questions in Portuguese and English.

“Minimum grades will be established for passing the written tests in Portuguese and in English”, informed the ordinance.

The third phase of the contest will have written tests, of an eliminatory and qualifying nature, with questions about Brazilian history; international politics; geography; economy; right; Spanish language and French language.

The ordinance also provides that a minimum grade will be established for passing the set of written tests on the history of Brazil; international politics; geography; economy; right; Spanish language and French language.

