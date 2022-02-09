“Without” anti Covid “vaccines and with the number of infections we have recorded” in this fourth wave “we would have had 5 thousand deaths a day. We can look forward with moderate optimism, everything is not finished but we are moving towards a coexistence with the virus. We are in an endemic phase where we have weakened the enemy who is becoming a very close relative of the flu seasonal “. Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the San Martino hospital in Genoa underlines this to Adnkronos Salute, taking stock of the mistakes to avoid in view of the summer and on how to prepare in time for autumn when the virus could rear its head.

Read also

Today, compared to the past, “we have three effective antivirals, we have monoclonal antibodies, we know when to use cortisone, so the disease is more manageable”, recalls Bassetti who, analyzing the latest wave of Covid, reflects on the fact “that it did more harm to the unvaccinated. , but it had less impact on hospitals than the number of cases per day “.

The new phase of the pandemic and the slow return to normality allow the country to think about how to prepare for the future. “We are moving towards normality because the numbers allow it. In the past we have made mistakes, but it must be said that we did not have 95% of the population, vaccinated and cured, protected from the most serious forms. Surely in the past we have said that we have won and it wasn’t like that. We must therefore take advantage of spring and summer to administer the third dose to everyoneleave the vaccination obligation for the over 50s for the whole of 2022 while the Green pass instead can be abandoned after the end of the state of emergency, perhaps leaving it alone for some activities. Summer should also be used to persuade no-vaxes again“says Bassetti.

And remember that “today we have 50 million people vaccinated. Almost the entire population has come into contact with the virus, thanks to the vaccine or because it is cured. The mistakes that must not be made are those of maintaining the containment measures for too long. they make sense when there is something to contain, but then we have to be quick to remove them. Be reactive as we are doing, I have been critical in the past but the Government and the CTS – he concludes – are reacting, for example the stop to the obligation of masks outdoors is a decision that goes in the right direction “.