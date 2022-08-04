Measure aimed at most Brazilian salaried workers aims to “mitigate” the effects of the post-pandemic economic crisis

The federal government sanctioned this Wednesday (3.Aug.2022) a PL (bill) that aims to expand the payroll loan margin for the majority of Brazilian salaried workers. The text is intended to “mitigate the effects of the economic crisis” after the pandemic, according to a note from the Special Social Communication Advisory.

The measure is aimed at workers governed by the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws); to public servants; to those insured under the social security system of federal civil servants; and to those insured under the General Social Security System.



In the case of employees governed by the CLT, the discount may apply to severance pay due by the employer up to a limit of 40%, if this is previously established by contract.

For those benefiting from retirement and pension under the General Regime of Social Security and for the benefit of continued provision, the discounts cannot exceed the limit of 45% of the value of the benefits.

The payroll loan is granted with automatic deduction of the installments on the payroll. The consigned margin is the limit of the remuneration that can be compromised by the payroll deduction.

According to the government, the sanction should enable a “increment” access to credit, in addition to providing a financial solution “more efficient” the population.

The Chamber approved the project, still in the form of a provisional measure, on June 29, 2022. At the time, the rapporteur of the text, Deputy Bilac Pinto (União-MG), said that the payroll loan offers “more security” to the creditor.

“As the installments are automatically deducted from the payroll, the risk of default becomes lower. As a result, fees charged to bank customers are significantly lower than for other types of transactions.”said the deputy.