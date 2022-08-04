Amnesty International: Armed Forces of Ukraine violate international law by deploying weapons in cities

The human rights organization Amnesty International convicted Ukraine of violating international law. As writes RIA Newsthe report notes the violation of weapons in schools and hospitals in cities.

We have documented cases where Ukrainian forces have put civilians at risk and violated military law when operating in populated areas… Being on the defensive does not exempt the Ukrainian military from complying with international humanitarian law Agnes CalamarSecretary General of Amnesty International

According to the report, Kyiv causes “harm to the civilian population … using weapons systems in populated areas, including schools and hospitals.” Thus, not only military law is violated, but also international humanitarian law.

The report of the organization says that in 22 out of 29 schools visited by their specialists, the Armed Forces of Ukraine deployed their personnel or equipment. In Odessa, the Ukrainian military even installed armored vehicles in areas where a large number of people live, and they turned the university building in Bakhmut into their military base, human rights activists concluded.

Placement of positions in schools

Prior to this, the Russian Ministry of Defense had repeatedly reported on the placement of positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in schools. In July, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, said that the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) took up positions on the territory of two schools in Dnipro. According to him, artillery positions were equipped there.

He also reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine placed artillery, armored vehicles and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) near a school in Odessa. “In Odessa, on the territory of school No. 100 (Vernenskaya St.), units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine deployed armored vehicles, heavy artillery and MLRS, set up roadblocks around the perimeter of the educational institution,” a representative of the Ministry of Defense said.

According to Mizintsev, the approaches to the educational institution were mined, but the local population was deliberately not informed about this.

Condemnation of supplies

Foreign Minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Natalya Nikonorova said she would appeal to the Commissioner of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the UN Security Council to condemn the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine.

Nikonorova noted that the DPR would ask Russia to assist in disseminating information among all UN members.