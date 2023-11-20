The bicycle and electric bike thieves were not happy with the crime they committed in one of the residential complexes in Dubai, as the police arrested them within minutes after stealing a bicycle that its owner had left in an open garage. It turned out that they were four Asian defendants, who formed a gang to steal bicycles, and five electric bicycles (scooters) were seized in their possession. “They were referred to the Public Prosecution, and then to the Misdemeanor Court, which punished them with one-month imprisonment and deportation from the state.

The details of the case, according to what was settled in the court’s confidence and was reassured by its conscience, stated that a resident of one of the villas in a residential complex in Dubai was informed of the disappearance of a bicycle belonging to his young son, indicating that the child used to leave the bicycle in an open garage belonging to the villa, and he was surprised by its disappearance when he went down to play with it. He then informed the complex’s security, who contacted the police, and after conducting the necessary investigations, it became clear that the defendants were involved in this crime.

Investigations indicated that the defendants distributed the roles among themselves, as one of them drove a saloon car, while three others monitored the bicycles and electric bicycles left by their owners, and saw the bicycle left in the parking lot, so they stole it and moved from the place, but they were surprised by the police waiting for them, and they were arrested. On them, the bike was seized from their possession.

When one of the defendants in the incident was questioned in the arrest report and the Public Prosecution’s investigations, he stated that he went to the complex with the rest of the defendants to steal bicycles and electric bicycles (scooters), and they saw the bicycle parked in the garage, so they stole it.

While another defendant stated that he works as a driver, and he received a call from one of the other defendants, asking him to transport items from the Jebel Ali area to Al Quoz, so he moved to the area that witnessed the incident, indicating that he is familiar with it, as he works there sometimes.

The accused added that he met the three accused inside the residential complex, and they had five electric scooters, in addition to a bicycle, and they asked him to load them into the vehicle. While they were loading, a police patrol arrived, arrested them, and seized the stolen items.

After examining the case, the court confirmed its satisfaction with what was recorded in the arrest report of the whistleblower’s statements, and the defendants’ confessions in the Public Prosecution’s investigations and before the court, which fulfills the legal elements of the charge against them. It considered, from the circumstances and circumstances of the case, that the defendants should be given a fair amount of clemency, so it ruled that all of them be imprisoned. Of them for a month, and given the nature of the crime and its danger to society, it ruled that they should be deported from the state.

