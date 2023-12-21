FIf Santa Claus really runs this factory at the North Pole, which is sung about in children's songs, shown in films and kept running with the help of elves, then it must smell exactly the same as here: of fresh pastries and spices like cinnamon, cardamom and saffron distinguish a Christmas bakery from an everyday bakery.

In fact, in Désirée Andersson's bakery it looks as if she wants to delight not only her customers, but all of Gothenburg, perhaps even the entire Christmas world, with cinnamon rolls. Every second, she cuts 150 strands from the approximately five millimeter high sheet of yeast dough, which is thickly coated with a mixture of butter, cinnamon and cane sugar, and knots them together several times, both quickly and artfully, until they look as if they could be used to moor a sailing ship in a very decorative way .