Olimpia Milano, Ettore Messina: “Victory with energy, desire and a lot of altruism”

“It was a great victory for us, we are very happy. All the players who took to the pitch did so with energy, desire and a lot of altruism. I believe that in addition to the assists, 27, which indicate the great desire to pass the ball, the most important data was the 14 steals with our defense”, the comment of Ettore Messina in the press room after the victory ofOlimpia Milano against Gianmarco Pozzecco's Asvel (applauded by the Forum audience) 84-61 in the Euroleague (sixth victory of the season).

Olimpia Milano-Asvel, captain Melli MVp

An evening that saw Nicolò Melli surpass Sergio Rodriguez's 1,008 rising to fourth place in the club's top scorers. Beyond the overtaking at Chacho, the captain was the MVP of the evening: protagonist of a great offensive performance (17 points with 4/4 from 2 and 3/4 from 3 in 21' and protagonist in the break that split the game) in addition to the usual decisive contribution in the defensive phase. Assists, plays and heavy points (13) from Shavon Shieldsbut the whole team shines: da Voigtmann (11 points and 5 rebounds) a Flaccadors (7 assists and 5 points), passing for a Davon Hall which confirms the good form (excellent work behind and a couple of excellent offensive plays), a Poythress who gives energy under the basket (and scores 11 points), without forgetting the excellent defensive work of Tonut (with 5 points) and the return of Billy Baron in the Euroleague (after the one on Sunday in the championship in the victory against Varese).

Olimpia Milano dominates against Asvel. Messina: “Let's think about Panathinaikos”

Ettore Messina satisfied with the performance of his Olimpia, but “unfortunately there is no time to celebrate because in 48 hours we will be on the pitch against a very strong team. We just have time to rest a bit and prepare for Friday night.” When Panathinaikos will be on stage at the Forum

Olimpia Milano-Asvel Scoreboard

EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI MILANO-ASVEL VILLEURBANNE 84-61 (22-21; 46-36; 67-48)

OLIMPIA MILAN: Poyhtress 11, Bortolani 3, Tonut 5, Melli 17, Baron 3, Kamagate 4, Flaccadori 5, Hall 4, Caruso 3, Shields 13, Hines 5, Voigtmann 11. All. Messina

VILLEURBANNE: Scott 6, Lee 10, Kahudi 2, Lauvergne, Luwawu-Cabarrot 10, Jackson 4, De Colo 5, Egbunu 4, Fall 3, Lighty 5, Ndiaye ne, Yaacov ne. All. Pozzecco



Note: 2-point shots: MI 23/35, AV 8/26; 3-pointers: MI 11/27, AV 10/22; free throws MI 5/9, AV 15/24; rebounds: MI 33 (Shields 5), AV 30 (Egbunu 7); assists: MI 23 (Flaccadori 7), AV 11 (Lighty)

Olimpia Milano next matches

Friday 22 December at 8.45pm arrives Panathinaikos at the Forum, then Christmas Eve at home (12pm) against Cremona and Thursday 28 December (8.30 pm) at the Forum onOlimpia Milan will challenge the Baskonia

