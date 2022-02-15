A car that wants to realize the redemption of an entire team, acting as a symbol of a new future identity: the new one FW44officially presented today by Williams, wants to mark the sporting recovery of a team with a glorious past, whose topicality is however distant in time from the successes achieved in the various decades. A message that the team principal and CEO of the Woking team especially wanted to emphasize, Jost Got itwho wants to exploit the conditions of the 2022 championship as a real opportunity to get back to the top.

The next world championship, in fact, is already known for the numerous changes made in the technical regulations, such as to generate a restart from zero for all the teams registered in 2022. A unique opportunity that, if properly addressed, could offer a valuable assist to the Williams to return to battle in the high places of the standings, seen only once in 2021 with the podium of George Russell in the controversial Spa-Francorchamps race: “Throughout its history as an iconic Formula 1 team – said the German manager – Williams Racing showed great strength and refinement. The new visual identity of the 2022 car perfectly encapsulates these characteristics that the staff, drivers and fans have demonstrated over and over again. As we move into the new era of our sport, the FW44 highlights the transition to the future, as well as recognizing the timeless qualities that make us who we are. Last season we were excited and proud to make such strong progress as a team, with a well-deserved series of points results, as well as a podium. Looking to the future, we want to build on these successes, and the FW44 perfectly embodies these ambitions to return to the noble zone of the standings. I can’t wait to see this progression with Nicholas and Alex at the wheel ”.

To understand the actual potential of Williams, however, we will have to wait for the first ones pre-season tests scheduled from 23 to 25 February on the Catalan track in Barcelona. Subsequently, a week before the Bahrain GP – first round of the season – Nicholas Latifi and the new signer Alex Albon will test the car on the Sakhir track, the last test before the actual opening of the games.