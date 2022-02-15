AMMAN (Reuters) – The Jordanian Stock Exchange ended trading today, Tuesday, with little change, amid continued speculation on leading and small shares, in light of an improvement in liquidity. The general index of shares closed down by 0.01 percent to 2164.23 points, while the trading value amounted to 5.7 million dinars (one million dollars), compared to 2.4 million in the previous session. Arab Potash share fell 2.85 percent to 27.25 dinars, Jordan Electricity shares 0.83 percent to 1.19 dinars, and Jordan Islamic Bank shares 0.54 percent to 3.66 dinars. The share of Jordan Phosphate Mines rose 3.3 percent to 18.8 dinars.