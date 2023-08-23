Robin’s transfer took place a week ago Gosens from Inter to Union Berlin. Seven days later the German full-back talks about his emotions after his return to Germany. “I was very well received by the boys, indeed by all those who have to do with the Union. It was a gigantic support. And in sporting terms, of course, it was great start with a win. It’s only been a week, but it feels like a year.”

“I’ve seen many stadiums. But what happened here on Sunday was a great exception. What comes to the end is already unique. San Siro is one of the 5 most beautiful stadiums in the world. Naturally, Union’s is much more small. But to tell the truth, the mood doesn’t change much. The difference is the incredible positivity, even with bad passes. This is very unusual in all of Europe. Most professionals make their careers and debut in the Bundesliga at a young age and then maybe he goes abroad. For me it was exactly the opposite. So it wasn’t just a dream. On Sunday I was able to fulfill a life goal. I am very grateful to Union for playing in my home country.”