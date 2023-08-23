Athletics | Annimari Korte filed a criminal complaint against a social media commenter

The former SE woman in the 100-meter hurdles did not want to comment on the matter.

23.8. 20:56

Quick beeper Annimari Korte has filed a defamation complaint against a Finnish man who has been writing about him for years on the messaging service X (formerly Twitter).

The Helsinki police have launched a preliminary investigation into the matter, which will assess whether it is justified to launch a criminal investigation. In the preliminary examination, the Finnish man’s updates in X are evaluated.

According to Sanoma’s information, the possible crime would be defamation.

Korte did not want to comment on the matter to Sanoma on Wednesday.

Horsetail, 35, did not qualify for the World Championships in Budapest after missing the qualifying mark by five hundredths of a second. Kortte’s best of the season is 12.83, which he ran in Leppävaara, Espoo, in June.

The former SE woman was in real action last Tuesday in Helsinki. He ran a time of 13.07.

“My leg hurt so much that during exercise I wondered if it was worth running. I ran when there aren’t many races left in the season,” Korte said after the race.

Kortte’s record of 12.72 is from summer 2019.

Correction 23.8. 11:59 p.m.: Earlier in the story, it was wrongly claimed that Korte had filed a criminal complaint for defamation. He has filed a criminal complaint against the social media commenter.