Thursday, August 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Athletics | Annimari Korte filed a criminal complaint against a social media commenter

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 23, 2023
in World Europe
0
Athletics | Annimari Korte filed a criminal complaint against a social media commenter

The former SE woman in the 100-meter hurdles did not want to comment on the matter.

Quick beeper Annimari Korte has filed a defamation complaint against a Finnish man who has been writing about him for years on the messaging service X (formerly Twitter).

The Helsinki police have launched a preliminary investigation into the matter, which will assess whether it is justified to launch a criminal investigation. In the preliminary examination, the Finnish man’s updates in X are evaluated.

According to Sanoma’s information, the possible crime would be defamation.

Korte did not want to comment on the matter to Sanoma on Wednesday.

Horsetail, 35, did not qualify for the World Championships in Budapest after missing the qualifying mark by five hundredths of a second. Kortte’s best of the season is 12.83, which he ran in Leppävaara, Espoo, in June.

The former SE woman was in real action last Tuesday in Helsinki. He ran a time of 13.07.

See also  Congress starts legislative year with 27 MPs pending vote

“My leg hurt so much that during exercise I wondered if it was worth running. I ran when there aren’t many races left in the season,” Korte said after the race.

Kortte’s record of 12.72 is from summer 2019.

Correction 23.8. 11:59 p.m.: Earlier in the story, it was wrongly claimed that Korte had filed a criminal complaint for defamation. He has filed a criminal complaint against the social media commenter.

#Athletics #Annimari #Korte #filed #criminal #complaint #social #media #commenter

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
There is hope again for an IPO now that ‘big boy’ CVC wants to make its debut in Amsterdam

There is hope again for an IPO now that 'big boy' CVC wants to make its debut in Amsterdam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result