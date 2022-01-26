Towards infinity and beyond: the wonderful phrase of Buzz Lightyear, in the movie Toy Story, seems to have been pronounced in these days even in the corridors of Viale della Liberazione. Joking, huh. But not too much. Because Inter are certainly not infinite, but they are looking beyond. Beyond this season, this working group, these results, which are also excellent. Gosens after Onana is a programming manifesto.