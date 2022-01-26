Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The important work that fishermen do by bringing fresh food from the sea to the table of all Mexicans is not recognized, said Vicente Balderrama in the framework of the commemoration ofl World Fisherman’s Day.

The leader of the Union of Free Fishermen of Topolobampo He said that the fishermen carry out a risky activity, because day after day they go to sea at night or when it is about to break the dawn, without knowing that they will return, because the risks in this work are always latent, but that does not discourage them from carrying out the activity, since their grandparents and parents were fishermen and their passion for the sea was transmitted to them from a very young age.

He indicated that the fishermen They bring sea water in their veins, since they were born on the seashore, they grew up and developed there and they have always known that their main activity is to provide them with an armored livelihood to get ahead with their families.

misunderstood labor

Vicente Balderrama pointed out that the function exercised by the fisherman It is important, since the sea has always been and will continue to be a rich source of food production, but unfortunately this effort is not well rewarded and the proof is that the fisherman cannot hold parties on his day, because he lacks resources. and the products that it extracts from the sea, in most cases are not well valued.

He pointed out that despite this it does not discourage them and they continue doing what they do best fishing.