Robin Gosens seems to have taken it personally. After all, when you’re there to play for a “career opportunity” – to use his words – you try to hold on until the end, to demonstrate that Inter is not the point of arrival but the starting point for a new chapter, to live on a high level. At least these were the premises when a little over ten months ago he left Atalanta to fight for the Scudetto. “When Inter’s call came I felt enormous happiness – she said in an interview before the World Cup break -. I arrived in one of the strongest teams in the world. I was surprised too, because the call came at the worst time of my career, when I was out with an injury. But it must be said that for three years I did very well…”. Well, bad luck also accompanied him on his adventure in Milan, where Robin was never able to play consistently and prove he was at Inter. This is also why he today has no intention of moving, least of all on outright loan. The doors to a return to Germany aren’t totally closed, but there is a need for an ambitious project and an environment that makes him feel like a top player again. See also Zola: "Napoli balanced, Milan sparkling. But for the Scudetto I say Inter: they know how to win"

The situation — After the Leverkusen court at the end of August, a new offer for Gosens arrived at Inter in the last few days, this time from Schalke 04. Robin thanked him for the interest, but then declined the offer. After all, you don’t leave the opportunity of your life for a parenthesis, rather it’s better to start from scratch but in a club ready to bet on him right away, investing in the outright purchase. Also a matter of personal pride, the same pride that Robin is now putting on the field in training, to demonstrate to the club that he can still be an important resource and to Inzaghi that he can count on him. True, in the adventure in Milan Gosens is also “paying” for the explosion of Federico Dimarco, who has become a staple of Inter and the national team in the last year with convincing performances. And yet, he is convinced that he can still play his cards: so far, 27 games with three goals and one assist. Too little for those who had dominated the left wing in Italy and Europe in previous seasons and had been bought to take up Perisic’s legacy. See also Inter in Naples, post-game pizza for everyone: dinner in the belly of the 'Maradona'

Revenge — Now Gosens is looking for revenge: with bad luck, first of all. Then also with himself: Robin hoped to be part of Germany’s expedition to Qatar and staying out of the World Cup was a bad blow. But he has never given up in his career and he doesn’t intend to do it now: since training started again he has shown good physical condition and a great desire to make up for lost time. This is also why Inter are of the same mind: any loan offer will be returned to the sender and only proposals for a permanent transfer will be taken into consideration, which are advantageous for the club and for the player. Inter, moreover, had begun the polls to look for an alternative to Dimarco in the left-handed lane, but everything remained on standby waiting to understand the future of Gosens, who at the moment still seems to be in Appiano Gentile. Truffert’s shadow will probably accompany him for the next few weeks, but Robin is convinced he can immediately leave an imprint on the resumption of the season. Before the break, the German full-back had made eighteen appearances between the league and the Champions League, with two goals, one in Italy against Bologna in the last match at the San Siro and the other – more noble – at the Camp Nou, in the Nerazzurri super night to Barcelona. Gosens wants to start over from there: barring sensational offers, he will be for the Nerazzurri until June. And he will do anything to deserve confirmation. See also Ancelotti is wrong not to ask for reinforcements in winter

