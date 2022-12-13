Veracruz.- This Tuesday in cosoleacaqueIn Veracruz, temperatures of 21 to 31 degrees Celsius are forecast with cloudy activity and a low probability of rain, according to the weather forecast.

Also, it is expected that cosoleacaqueduring the morning it presents minimum temperatures of 18 degrees Celsius, in a very similar way to the southern region of Veracruz, which includes locations such as; Acayucan, Azueta, Uxpanapa, Coatzacoalcos and more.

On the other hand, in the northern region a cold environment is forecast in the morning with temperatures that will oscillate between 17 and 22 degrees Celsius, according to the forecast of Civil protection.

In general, the state is expected to present cool gusts during the morning, which could extend with their greatest intensity in orders of over 70 kilometers per hour.

Meanwhile, for Wednesday over the Los Tuxtlas region and Coatzacoalcos basin, stable weather is expected with little cloudiness, a warm and relatively dry daytime environment.