An “ex Milan fan” at San Siro to see Inter. Gordon Singer, the equity and managing partner of Elliott, the old property of the Rossoneri before moving to Red Bird, was spotted in the San Siro stands for Inter-Fiorentina, a match won 1-0 by Vincenzo Italiano’s team.

The reason

How come? Very simple: Singer junior, Paul’s son, was in Milan with some family and friends and expressed the desire to go and see a game. Spend a quiet Saturday evening with a view of the San Siro. Milan are busy in Naples tomorrow evening, so Singer went to see Simone Inzaghi’s Inter, hosted by Nerazzurri president Steven Zhang. The two have excellent relationships.