The Suns win in Detroit: the Suns star and the veteran did very well. Great comeback for the Raptors at the Spurs

The NBA evening starts off strong, with the successes of Phoenix and Toronto in the first two Sunday games. The Suns manage to keep Detroit at a distance in a game that is never really in the balance thanks to Durant scoring 41 points. In Texas, however, the Spurs squandered a huge advantage by giving Toronto a chance (which later materialised) in overtime. Wembanyama has an impact on defense, less so on attack. And the Canadians say thank you, taking home the victory.

DETROIT PISTONS-PHOENIX SUNS 106-120 — It took the Suns (3-4) two quarters to lose the Pistons (2-5) and secure their third victory of the season. Still orphaned by Beal and Booker, Phoenix – on the second night of a back-to-back – clings to the usual Durant, who this time finds the precious help of Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen. For the Pistons the technical leader is always Cade Cunningham, who confirms himself as a talent on the rise with a game of 26 points, 6 assists and 50% from the field. Alongside him, the best is Marcus Sasser, who scores 22 from the bench: too little to stem the offensive talent of Durant, who punishes Detroit’s defense with 41 points. The first quarter is fought, then Phoenix starts to dig the furrow. The lead reaches +15, but the Pistons are not yet ready to raise the white flag. The game gets back on its feet with a 14-4 run in the second period, which brings the Suns back within range. But nothing to be done: Durant soon sets the record straight and the lead returns to double digits. And he doesn’t come down anymore. Yet, the shooting percentages are almost identical: 50% from the field for Phoenix, 49.4% for Detroit, 43 baskets each. The big difference, then, is above all the free throws: the Suns score 26 times from the free throw line, compared to 12 for the Pistons. Enough and move forward: it ends 120-106. See also F1 | Ferrari F1-75: here is the high-load wing for Barcelona

Detroit: Cunningham 26 (12/18, 0/6 from 3, 2/3 TL), Sasser 22, Thompson 14. Rebounds: Duren 11. Assists: Cunningham 6. Phoenix: Durant 41 (13/24, 1/3 from 3, 12/12 tl), Gordon 21, Allen 14. Rebounds: Goodwin/Okogie 7. Assists: Gordon 8.

S. ANTONIO SPURS-TORONTO RAPTORS 116-123 (dts) — In San Antonio the Spurs (3-3) take the Frost Bank Center on a roller coaster and throw away a match they have already won. Lightness of youth: the Texans (orphans of Vassell) do and undo as they please, dominating for long stretches of the match and pulling the plug at the best moments. They took advantage of it and thanked the Toronto Raptors (3-4), who took home the victory on a night that seemed over after just two quarters. The Canadians struggled to find an offensive dimension at the start of the match and immediately let Wembanyama and his teammates escape in the first half. The Frenchman is simply unmanageable for his opponents, especially in defense: the 5 blocks are not enough to explain the influence his mere presence has on the Raptors’ shooters. San Antonio plays, has fun and scores at high percentages led by Keldon Johnson who scored 26 points with 61.1% from the field. The same can’t be said for Toronto: shooting seems like a bad night. In the second half, however, the wind changes. The Raptors make an initial comeback in the third quarter, but are sent back to -20 by San Antonio. All is quiet, then, or so it seems. Because in the fourth quarter Scottie Barnes took over (he finished with 5/10 from 3 and 45% from the field) and the Spurs melted away. Point after point the lead is chipped away at, until the tie is reached with 40 seconds to go. San Antonio makes every possible mistake in the final sequence, giving the Raptors an unexpected overtime. The inertia has now completely changed. Now it’s Toronto who’s having fun, taking the lead straight away and never being able to come back: it ends 123-116 for the Canadians. See also F1 technical | Mercedes W13: there is an underlying question

San Antonio: Johnson 26 (9/14, 2/4 from 3, 2/2 TL), Collins 21, Wembanyama 20. Rebounds: Collins 11. Assists: Jones 6. Toronto: Barnes 30 (4/10, 5/10 by 3, 7/11 tl), Schroder/Anunoby 24. Rebounds: Barnes 11. Assists: Barnes/Schroder 6.

November 6, 2023 (changed November 6, 2023 | 00:40)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

#Gordon #helps #Phoenix #Toronto #silences #Wembanyama