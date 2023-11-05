Elisabetta Canalis, without bra: sexy transparencies

The two souls of Elisabetta Canalis? Feminine and sensual on the one hand, warrior on the other. The latest social posts are a perfect synthesis of this.

The Sardinian showgirl first left everyone speechless with a spectacular look: white t-shirt without bra underneath (with white miniskirt) walking around Los Angeles. The transparencies made Eli’s followers dream. In 3-4 days there were over 300 thousand likes on the post just to give you an idea.

Elisabetta Canalis surprises Georgian Cimpeanu in the ring

The warrior soul of Canalis? As we know, Elisabetta loves wearing gloves and getting into the ring. Kickboxing is a great passion of his (he also had a couple of fights in Italy in June 2022 and 2023 at the Reggia di Venaria Reale in Turin) and trains often.

The former showgirl of Striscia la Notizia shared a funny video: Georgian Cimpeanu makes to move her, from behind she reacts with a punch that surprises the Iceman defense. Then the two start laughing and resume training. The conversation continued in the comments. “Have you decided to show everyone your incorrectness?”, the joking comment from the 30-year-old champion of world kickxing. “Your sneaky bullying”, the immediate response from Elisabetta Canalis who adds a laughing emoticon.

